Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 349.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

