PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,043. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

