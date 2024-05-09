PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.86. Approximately 2,171,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,207,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

