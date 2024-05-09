PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 448.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 4.7 %
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
