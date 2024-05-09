Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.64.

PEN opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,222,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

