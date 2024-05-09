Performa Ltd US LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pediatrix Medical Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 55,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

