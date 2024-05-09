Performa Ltd US LLC Sells 17,211 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Performa Ltd US LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 0.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,880,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 992,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,507,004. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

