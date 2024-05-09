Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

PERI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 154.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

