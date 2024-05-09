Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.11

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1116 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 205,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLK

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.