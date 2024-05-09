Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock worth $23,173,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $853.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

