Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $422,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

