Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $443,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,837 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.58%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

