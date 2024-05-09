Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.02, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

