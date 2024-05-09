Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

