Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $28,113,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,025,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $827,655. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

