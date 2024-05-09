Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

