Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $413,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 80.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 741,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

