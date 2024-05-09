Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,828. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

