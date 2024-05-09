Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after purchasing an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,606,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,992 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

