Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,653 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 316,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 74.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

