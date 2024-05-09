Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $440.85. 16,484,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,004,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $321.60 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

