Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 124,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

