Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $265,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $271.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,522. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

