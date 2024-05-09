Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.77. 1,429,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.