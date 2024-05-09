Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.21. 10,922,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

