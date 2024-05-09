Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 201,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,230. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

