Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $239,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.36. 1,020,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,889. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

