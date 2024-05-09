Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.79. 184,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,836. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.