Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.
Moody’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.79. 184,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,836. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.15.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
