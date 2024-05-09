Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 900,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,460. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

