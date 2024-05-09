Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 19,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

