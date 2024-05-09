Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.01. 866,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,235. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

