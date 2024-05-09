Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after purchasing an additional 721,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Prologis by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,509,000 after acquiring an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,253,000 after buying an additional 525,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.81. 2,572,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,635. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

