Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 260,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

