Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,339 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,910. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

