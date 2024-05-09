Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,898,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,726. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

