Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 435,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.81. 1,177,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

