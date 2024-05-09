Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 897,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

