Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 597,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.59. 777,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.