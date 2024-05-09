Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $118.44. 17,133,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764,342. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

