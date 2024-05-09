Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 476,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 235,847 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,862. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $206.14.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.