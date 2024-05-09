Piper Sandler Boosts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $40.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

STAA stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 0.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

