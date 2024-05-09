Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PLNT opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.