Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 2,554 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,554 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $271,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Plexus by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

