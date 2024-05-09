Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.84

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.63, with a volume of 26729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Popular Price Performance

Popular Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

