Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 729,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

