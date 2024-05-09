Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of PTLO opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $755.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

