PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.96. 395,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,142. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

