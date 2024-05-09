Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 149,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares in the company, valued at $41,195,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,339 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

