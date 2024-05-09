Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 1,540.63%. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Price Performance

PGEN opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precigen

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.