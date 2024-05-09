Precision Optics (POCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Stock Performance

POCI stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.